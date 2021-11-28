Small businesses across the state hope to see boost from Shop Small Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHEIN, Wis. (WKBT)- Across the state, local businesses and community members are participating in Shop Small Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers is encouraging everyone to support local businesses for the event.

Members of his cabinet will be shopping at locally owned businesses across the state.

Many of the businesses that will be visited received Main Street Bounceback grants and are celebrating their first holiday seasons in their new space.

In Prairie du Chien, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes is visiting a store called The Sweet Tooth.

The store owner is thankful for the WEDC and the support that they have given.

“We’re very very grateful for them for the support and the help that they’ve given us because there was a couple of times that we ran out of funds so without them we would not be here and we’re very appreciative of them,” said Sweet Tooth owner, Crystal Priebe.

The Main Street Bounceback grant program offers $10,000 grants to businesses and nonprofits that move into or expand into a currently vacant Wisconsin commercial property.

Since August, more than 1,000 locally owned businesses have moved into brick-and-mortar storefronts across the state.

