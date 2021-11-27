ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Did Psych 3 Open the Door to 'Shules' Having a Baby of Their Own?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago

Early on in Psych 3: This Is Gus , Juliet worries that Shawn’s investigation into mom-to-be Selene’s past will jeopardize her last chance at being a godparent. The heart-to-heart that followed at least hinted at “Shules” revisiting the idea of starting a family of their own.

“[Gus and Selene’s] kids are the closest I’ll ever get to being a parent, now that we’ve decided that we’re not… you know ,” Jules said to husband Shawn, alluding to a conversation they had in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (which largely revolved around a false pregnancy alarm for the marrieds). “I know we agreed that we don’t have to define ourselves by kids,” Jules added. “It’s just feeling really final of the sudden.”

“Well, it doesn’t have to,” Shawn responded,…before segueing into a series of man-child jokes about conception assistance, given their fortysomething ages.

That scene seemed to set up at least the possibility that, at the end of Psych 3 ‘s misadventures, Shawn and Jules would discover that, best laid plans be damned, they too were in a family way. But no such twist came to be.

“When we talk about, ‘What are we going to do with Shawn and Juliet?’ if they don’t want to have kids, the interesting thing is, ‘What’s the repercussion of that?'” series  creator Steve Franks told TVLine. “We are now in the area where we’re like, ‘Years ago, you said I’m not having kids, and it’s almost off the table now, so that’s a very real thing. There’s a real drama there, like, ‘What’s going to happen with that decision, and is this experience [with Gus and Selene] going to change that?'”

Maggie Lawson, who for #8SeasonsAnd3Movies has played Juliet, told TVLine, “One of the things I like about Psych 3 is that — as in real life when you watch other people go through these life changes and experiences — you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing that,’ or ‘I am doing that.’ That when you see other people doing it, it kind of makes you go back and revisit, ‘Maybe what I felt five years ago I don’t feel now… and what I feel now I’m probably not going to feel five years from now.’

“So, I like that we open up the door like that at the beginning of Psych 3 with Shawn and Jules,” Lawson added. “And I love that we don’t wrap it up.”

Series creator Franks affirmed that Juliet and Shawn’s future as parents themselves “is left a little vague,” after raising the questions: “Has this experience scarred Shawn so badly that he’ll never have children, or is this going to be the sort of catalyst that takes him to the next level? And that’s fun to play with.”

Do you want Psych ‘s Shawn/Juliet to start their own family? Or do you prefer them as is?

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Pivoting: Three Grieving Friends Go Off the Deep End — 2022 FIRST LOOK

In Fox’s upcoming comedy Pivoting, the death of a childhood friend sends three mourning women into sheer panic mode. Premiering Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c, the single-camera series follows three impulsive women whose lives are flipped upside down following the loss of someone close. “Faced with the reality that life is short,” the trio of women makes “desperate attempts to find happiness,” before discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” according to the official logline. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) plays cooking show producer Amy, who sets out to spend more time with her children, even though she finds...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did The Conners Just Suggest That Roseanne Is in... the Bad Place?

Dan’s efforts to sell off his furniture dredged up family history during The Conners fall finale, culminating in an offhand remark from eldest daughter Becky. With Louise finally moving into the family’s Delaware St. home, it was time for Dan to part ways with the bedroom set he bought shortly after he and Roseanne got married. “Before this, it was lawn chairs in the living room and a phone company spool for a table. That’s when we were just starting out and I wasn’t the mogul I am now,” Dan deadpanned. “But your mom saw a picture of this set in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Devale Ellis Breaks Down that Brief 'Zatima' Breakup, Previews a Sweet Make-Up and More

Things got a little frightening for “Zatima” lovers on Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently. Zac overheard Fatima in a prank recording and thought she really was using him and gassing up his head. The two fought and even briefly broke up. But thankfully, by the end of last week’s installment, Fatima connected the dots and realized why Zac was lashing out, and she rushed to his side to make things right. Devale Ellis, who plays Zac on the wildly successful BET sudser, says he’s just as relieved as fans. “‘Zatima’ represents the dream of finding love in the most awkward places,” Ellis...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Lawson
Black America Web

Tami Roman Open To Husband Having Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman is a woman of a certain age and her husband is exceptionally younger than she is. Roman is 51 and her hubby Reggie Youngblood is 34. The 17-year age difference seems to have strengthened their relationship over the years, but Roman admits she needs another woman’s womb to help her husband carry on his legacy.
RELATIONSHIPS
forsythwoman.com

ReDESIGNS by Ava: Your Own Front Door

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Toys in ev’ry store, but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door.” ~ Meredith Wilson. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”….seems it starts earlier every year. Since mid-summer, stores have been enticing us to start our Christmas shopping early. Try as I might, I don’t get in the mood to decorate or shop until a few weeks before Christmas. I know Christmas is coming when my neighbors decorate their homes; it is then I realize I had better get busy!
HOME & GARDEN
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psych#False Pregnancy
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Don't Love Christine! I Don't Even Respect Her!

Remember when Christine Brown announced she was leaving spiritual husband Kody and most observers reacted in shock?. Now, we've seen last Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- during which Kody confessed to lying to Christine about something important -- and we've also viewed a sneak peek at this upcoming Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives and, well...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy