Cincinnati, OH

24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting at Walmart in Cincinnati

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
(Richard Theis / EyeEm / Getty Images)

CINCINATTI — A 24-year-old man has been identified after being killed at a Walmart in Cincinnati Saturday.

According to our news partners at WCPO, investigators responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 2322 Ferguson Road after customers said one person was shot outside the store.

Jamontea Brown was identified as the shooting victim, according to a press release.

Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Adam Hennie confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, WCPO reported.

This is the second shooting at a Cincinnati retail center this weekend, according to WCPO.

We will update this story as we learn more.

L.W Wright
5d ago

this walmart is so bad, that they literally have a police compound in the actual parking lot of that walmart and people still get shot, they put the station there because it was the most stolen from walmart in the country for awhile. it's an absolute shithole.

Gary v
4d ago

worst walmart in the tri state. Dude came at me with a hammer after my 65" tv, until he seen me going for my pistol, then he asked if I lost a hammer.

Dean Arroyo
4d ago

If it’s that bad why go there at all ? No one goes, they will close and no one else loses their life at a Thugmart again.

