24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting at Walmart in Cincinnati

(Richard Theis / EyeEm / Getty Images)

CINCINATTI — A 24-year-old man has been identified after being killed at a Walmart in Cincinnati Saturday.

According to our news partners at WCPO, investigators responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 2322 Ferguson Road after customers said one person was shot outside the store.

Jamontea Brown was identified as the shooting victim, according to a press release.

Cincinnati Police Department Capt. Adam Hennie confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, WCPO reported.

This is the second shooting at a Cincinnati retail center this weekend, according to WCPO.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group