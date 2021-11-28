ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Penn State falls to Michigan State 30-27

WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLQTe_0d8EIOjd00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week’s 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.

Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5). Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.

Daequan Hardy’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown put Penn State up 20-17. Thorne’s 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 23-20 advantage.

Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 20-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-15 with 5:10 left to give Michigan State some cushion.

Clifford threw to Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD in the final minute.

The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including a 99-yard drive, and led 17-14 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Spartans showed resiliency after their 49-point loss at Ohio State and put themselves in position for a New Year’s Day bowl. Coach Mel Tucker, who agreed to a 10-year contract extension earlier in the week, had his team ready to go as it scored on its first two possessions. The Spartans’ defense didn’t allow a point in the second half until the final minute.

UP NEXT

Both teams are headed to bowls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Inside the Big Ten’s Bowl selection process

Penn State heads into Bowl Season without Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry. The Nittany Lions will find out where they go on Sunday, but some wonder how the selection process is decided. The Big Ten has a different system than other conferences. “With the Big Ten it starts with the New Years Day Six and then […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penn State falls to Miami in Big Ten/ ACC Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions fell 63-58 to the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge. PSU struggled from the 3-point line, going just 6/23 for the night. The Nittany Lions held the Hurricanes to just 34% shooting in the first half. Miami would lead 29-23 at the half […]
MIAMI, FL
WTAJ

Dotson leads Nittany Lions in All-Big Ten offensive honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced their All-Conference offensive awards. Six Nittany Lions were honored. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named first-team All-Big Ten by the Media, and second-team by the coaches. This season, Dotson ranks second in the conference in receptions with 91 and 12 receiving scores. He […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Three area teams remain as semifinals begin

ALTOONA (WTAJ) Mansion park will host two PIAA semifinal games this weekend, as three area schools play for state championship berths. Bishop Guilfoyle plays Canton Friday night, while Central plays Central Valley. On Saturday State College plays Mt. Lebanon. A schedule of the three games is below. PIAA SEMIFINAL SCHEDULECLASS 1ACanton vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Home, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

Red Flash beat Bucknell at home

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis Red Flash beat the Bucknell Bison 93-67 at the DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pa. SFU’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover finished the night with a career-high 23 points, four points, three assists, and a steal. The Red Flash lead 42-32 at halftime, but ran away with it in the second half, twice […]
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Pittsburgh looks to recapture ‘The Steeler Way’ during slide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger learned early the perks of a music-free locker room, namely the ability to absorb what he could whenever Pittsburgh Steelers icon and Hall of Famer Dan Rooney would pop in to take the pulse of the team and offer advice and insight on everything and anything. “You wanted to listen […]
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy