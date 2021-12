It’s missing the elite women’s basketball teams it has had in the past, but the Gulf Coast Showcase still has some talented squads coming to Hertz Arena this weekend. Favorites UCLA and Iowa State have been tabbed as projected No. 4 seeds in the 2022 NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Charlie Crème. He also predicts Charlotte will win Conference USA and be a No. 12 seed while he lists South Dakota State as the first team out of the tournament.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO