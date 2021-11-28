ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. It was later called off just...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WECT

NHHS soccer team to play in state championship this weekend

Charlotte FC works with youth soccer players in Wilmington. Pender High School athlete joins growing trend of girls playing on football teams. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in under 3 hours. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT. |. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Benfica#Lisbon#Ap
ksal.com

Simbron and Lopez named to All-KCAC Men’s Soccer teams

Kansas Wesleyan’s Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) have been named to the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer All-KCAC Honorable Mention teams as selected by conference coaches. Simbron scored three goals and had two assists for the Coyotes on the season, leading the Coyotes from the midfield position.
SOCCER
University of Indianapolis

Men’s Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament Play Saturday Against Cedarville

INDIANAPOLIS – The time has arrived for the No. 1 seed University of Indianapolis men's soccer team to open the 2021 NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds are ready to battle No. 8 seed Cedarville in a match that will begin at noon. UIndy (15-1-2)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Georgetown Voice

Title talk: Comparing the 2019 and 2021 men’s soccer team

The 2019 Georgetown men’s soccer team was one for the record books, winning the first NCAA title in team history. The 2021 team shows a lot of similarities to the 2019 squad: sterling goalkeeping, an impervious defense, and a high-powered offense. The Hoyas have momentum heading into NCAA competition after winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles, and starting on Nov. 21, they will once again pursue a spot in the College Cup. As the Hoyas hope for another record-breaking season finish, let’s see how the current players stack up compared to the 2019 squad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky men's soccer begins NCAA Tournament play tonight

The ninth-seeded University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer Team will begin its NCAA Tournament run in Lexington tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Wildcats (14-1-4) will host Santa Clara (12-1-4) tonight at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. Tho. Though this is Kentucky’s first game of...
KENTUCKY STATE
herdzone.com

MCGILL: Men's soccer team motivated as title defense begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two years ago this month, as the Marshall University men's soccer team prepared to play in the program's first Sweet 16 in a match at the University of Washington, head coach Chris Grassie roamed the pitch inside the Huskies' indoor practice facility in Seattle, Washington. Along one...
SCNow

FMU men's soccer's Pollard, Zamora second-team all-region

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion senior defender Sam Pollard and junior midfielder Alvaro Zamora have both been selected to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association Men’s Soccer All-Southeast Region Team. Both players were named to the 13-member second-team squad. Both were also all-region selections in 2019, the most recent...
FLORENCE, SC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sanchez Selected to United East Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Jorge Sanchez (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning. The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness […] The post Sanchez Selected to United East Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SOCCER
KPBS

New professional women's soccer team will soon hit local shores

San Diego is home to a new professional soccer team, the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club. The franchise is one of two new teams joining the National Women's Soccer League, the highest division in U.S. women's soccer, and will begin play this spring. The league, though, is reeling from a...
MLS
dyc.edu

Team Impact Signee Joins Men's Soccer as Newest Member

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Head men’s soccer coach Brendan Murphy and the D’Youville men's soccer team have announced the signing of Ian Cameron as the newest member of the Saints. Ian joins the Saints through D’Youville’s partnership with Team IMPACT, which pairs collegiate athletic programs with children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses in an effort to improve their quality of life through providing the social benefits and experiences gained in being a part of a team.
BUFFALO, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. men's national soccer team to play Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier at Allianz Field

The U.S. men's national soccer team is coming to Allianz Field for FIFA World Cup qualifying — right in the middle of a Minnesota winter. On Wednesday, the team announced plans to play Honduras in St. Paul on Feb. 2. But no matter the weather that day, the game won't be played on the frozen tundra.
NFL
chargerathletics.com

SANCHEZ AND MARTINEZ NAMED TO D2CCA MEN'S SOCCER EAST ALL-REGION SECOND TEAM

Orangeburg, N.Y. (11/23/21) Dominican College men's soccer players, Antonio Zhu Sanchez (Alfafar Valencia, Spain) and Maximino Casares Martinez (Valladolid, Spain) have been named to the 2021 D2CCA Men's Soccer East All-Region Second Team as was announced today by the Division II Conference Commissioners Assocation. Sanchez, a midfielder/defender earns his first...
ORANGEBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy