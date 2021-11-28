ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crafty Brazilian star Deyverson helps Palmeiras to Copa Libertadores glory and cons the officials with a hilarious example of time-wasting - after pretending he was injured when the referee patted him on the back!

By Max Mathews For Mailonline, Mauricio Savarese, Ap Sports Writer
 5 days ago

Brazilian footballer Deyverson has employed some serious gamesmanship to help his Palmeiras side retain the Copa Libertadores title.

Palmeiras took the trophy after beating fellow Brazilian side Flamengo 2-1 after extra time at the Estadio Centenario in Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

Forward Deyverson scored the winner, a 95th minute strike which eventually proved crucial, but as a social media video shows, he time-wasted to great effect in hilarious circumstances to help run down the clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dl2B3_0d8EHgOO00
Brazilian side Palmeiras (pictured) retained their Copa Libertadores title on Saturday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0IpD_0d8EHgOO00
Substitute striker Deyverson scored the winner for Palmeiras in the first half of extra time

The Twitter video shows the referee lightly patting the 30-year-old, 6'2" striker on the back as Flamengo desperately try to get the game restarted, before Deyverson threw himself to the ground in mock agony, rolling around for dramatic effect.

And the caption reads: 'Incredible time-wasting effort from Deyverson in the last minute of the Copa Libertadores final,' followed by a laughing emoji.

The champions had opened the scoring early through Raphael Veiga, before Flamengo levelled in the second half via Gabriel Barbosa. Deyverson, brought on as a substitute in the 90th minute, netted in the first half of extra time.

Palmeiras therefore become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back titles after Boca Juniors won in 2000 and 2001, the first of those titles against Palmeiras, preventing the Brazilian side from retaining its first Copa title.

In the fifth minute a counter-attack started by defender Gustavo Gomez found right-back Mayke free and onside thanks to former Arsenal defender David Luiz. Mayke's low cross reached Raphael Veiga, and he put it past goalkeeper Diego Alves.

Flamengo didn't level until the 72nd minute, courtesy of top scorer Barbosa. Assisted by Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 'Gabigol' slid it past goalkeeper Weverton, who was not quick enough to block the shot.

Barbosa had scored both Flamengo goals in the 2-1 final win against River Plate in their second and last Copa triumph in 2019.

The 1-1 looked fair at the end of 90 minutes - but it didn't take long for Palmeiras to regain the upper hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hktWv_0d8EHgOO00
But Deyverson also employed some serious gamesmanship late on to help his side waste time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjXx6_0d8EHgOO00
The 30-year-old forward was patted softly on the back by the referee (centre) in stoppage time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxGrG_0d8EHgOO00
But Deyverson went down in mock agony and rolled around as if injured to run down the clock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syyFp_0d8EHgOO00
His hilarious antics aided his side's efforts to reach the final whistle without conceding a goal

A slip by Flamengo midfielder Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, in the 95th minute made the difference. Deyverson, who replaced a fatigued Veiga minutes before, carried the ball all by himself and calmly found the net.

Deyverson returned to Palmeiras in June after a loan to Alaves, and was in tears after his first goal in this Copa tournament.

Brazil also contributed both finalists this week in the Copa Sudamericana, won by Athletico. This year marked the first time all four finalists of both Copas came from the same country.

Palmeiras' success was the eighth since 2010 for a Brazilian club.

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deyverson
Person
Raphael Veiga
Person
Diego Alves
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
David Luiz
Person
Gabriel Barbosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cons#Brazilian#Uruguayan#Boca Juniors#The Copa Libertadores#Arsenal
