Public Safety

Former FBI agent: Brian Laundrie’s family could face charges

By Nexstar Media Wire, Edited by Sean Noone
 5 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) – An attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family has confirmed that an autopsy showed Laundrie died by suicide , specifically a gunshot to the head.

But some legal experts are saying that even though Laundrie was the lone suspect in Gabby Petito’s death, it’s possible other people could be charged in the case.

A lawyer for the family of Gabby Petito also suggested possible charges for “additional individuals” in a statement shared earlier this week.

“The family was asked to not make any comments and let the FBI continue their investigation,” said Rick Stafford, the Petito family attorney. “The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.”

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes it’s a possibility that Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, could face charges.

“I think the Laundries have possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3, which is accessory after the fact, and possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of, if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed,” Coffindaffer said during a segment on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

The attorney for the Laundrie family said when Brian’s parents first reported him missing, they turned over all of their guns, but one gun was missing.

Forensic scientist Larry Koblinsky also believes Laundrie family members could find themselves in legal trouble.

“I think they might be in trouble with respect to aiding and abetting Brian Laundrie evading detection, running away from the police,” Koblinsky said on “Banfield.”

“Somebody may have been helping him, most likely the parents, or it could have been somebody else that we don’t even know about,” Koblinksy said. “But again, the likelihood is that [Brian Laundrie] didn’t do this alone. He may have had assistance. And whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape.”

