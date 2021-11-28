ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Fire destroys 60 guitars at NC house of Avett Brothers’ dad

By Ciara Lankford, The Associated Press
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICsYP_0d8EH9Xm00

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY/AP) — A fire has destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the North Carolina home of Jim Avett. He is the father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.

According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the fire occurred at 12:53 p.m. Friday in the City of Concord. As firefighters arrived at the house, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage.

“The fire started from a golf cart,” Jim Avett posted on Facebook. “Half the house is totally beyond repair.”

Officials said that arriving firefighters saw “heavy fire from the garage” and entered the house to keep the flames from spreading.

No one was hurt, although Jim Avett said a cat was missing. Two family dogs were rescued.

The Avett Brothers, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, are based in North Carolina and have a national following. Jim Avett said on Facebook that the blaze is “not a knockout punch.”

“We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward,” he wrote. “And we will!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Concord, NC
Accidents
Concord, NC
Sports
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
CBS 17

Wildfire on Pogue Mountain latest blaze in western NC

MARION, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters are combating yet another wildfire in North Carolina. The Marion Fire Department said Tuesday night a fire was blazing on Pogue Mountain. The area is in McDowell County, which is east of Asheville. The fire department said the blaze is in a rugged area of Pogue Mountain with limited accessibility. […]
MARION, NC
CBS 17

2 arrested after Robeson County women found dead in car in October

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies made an arrest after two North Carolina women were found shot dead in a car in October, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Jamir Covington, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, according to Hamilton. According to Dillon […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Avett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Avett Brothers#Cat#Guitars#Accident#Wjzy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
392
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy