UEFA

Benfica match abandoned after COVID-hit opponents left with six players

By Catarina Demony
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LISBON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Benfica's Primeira Liga match at Belenenses on Saturday was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after their COVID-19-hit opponents were forced to name a team of nine players - including two goalkeepers.

Benfica took advantage of their numerical superiority to rack up seven goals by halftime before Belenenses returned with only seven players for the second period.

The match was then called off two minutes after the break when Joao Monteiro, a goalkeeper playing in midfield, sat down on the down unable to continue, forcing the referee to abandon the game which requires a minimum of seven players.

Following a positive COVID-19 test in the squad earlier in the week, a total of 17 cases were reported among Belenenses players and staff, the club's president Rui Pedro Soares told a news conference on Saturday before the match.

The Belenenses players shared a message on social media before the game that said: "Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting. Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart."

Soares told reporters he had unsuccessfully asked the authorities for the game to be postponed.

"In the middle of the afternoon we communicated to the Liga that we didn't want to play the game," he said.

"We had eight players who could attend the game and as such they told us that if we didn't attend the game it would be unjustified absence.

"Playing here today was a shame for all of us."

NEW VARIANT

Soares told Saturday's news conference that defender Cafu Phete had tested positive for COVID, having returned to Portugal on Thursday from international duty in South Africa.

Soares added that he was concerned the cases in the squad could be related to the new Omicron variant.

It was first discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday classed it as a" variant of concern," saying it may spread more quickly than other forms.

Benfica president Rui Costa said his side had no choice but to play the game on Saturday.

"We did not like to enter the pitch under these conditions," he said. "Benfica was forced to do it like Belenenses. I regret what happened today, a dark chapter for Portuguese football and for the country itself."

Sporting, third in the standings behind leaders Benfica, also released a statement.

"What made this situation possible must deserve a deep reflection by all those who defend the sporting truth and must deserve national attention at the highest level," it said.

"It is already receiving international attention and marking yet another dark episode in Portuguese football..."

Reporting by Catarina Demony, writing by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris

Reuters

Italian boxer Testa comes out as gay after Olympic success

ROME, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Irma Testa has come out as gay, saying her success at the Tokyo Games earlier this year gave her the strength to make her sexual orientation public. The 23-year-old boxer won bronze in the women's featherweight category at Tokyo 2020....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United with immediate effect after caretaker manager spell

Michael Carrick has left Manchester United with immediate effect having stepped down as first team coach following his spell as caretaker manager.Carrick’s third and final game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s temporary successor ended with a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, before interim manager Ralf Rangnick takes charge.The 40-year-old has ended a long association with United which began in 2006 and saw him make 464 appearances, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player among other honours.Carrick joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff upon his retirement in 2018, then stayed on to serve under Solskjaer as an assistant coach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Mancini ‘emerges as surprise candidate for next Manchester United manager’

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

