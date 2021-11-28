ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers star C Joel Embiid back after nine-game COVID-19 absence

By Reuters
 5 days ago
2021-11-28 00:24:15 GMT+00:00 - Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was back in the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Embiid tested positive for the virus on Nov. 8 and the 76ers struggled in his absence by losing seven of the nine games.

Embiid is averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine games this season.

The 27-year-old Embiid was runner-up for MVP honors last season when he averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds in 51 games. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic won the award.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

