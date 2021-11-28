ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Archibald, Lavreysen dominate UCI Track Champions League second round

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRicT_0d8EGONX00
Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - October 24, 2021. Great Britain's Katie Archibald in action during the women's points race. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Katie Archibald and Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen strengthened their grip on the UCI Track Champions League in round two in Lithuania on Saturday.

Archibald, Madison gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, won the scratch and elimination races to top the standings in the women's endurance before next weekend's double-header in London.

Olympic champion Lavreysen proved unbeatable in the sprint and keirin races to top the men's sprint standings.

The sprint final proved a classic as Lavreysen reeled in Nicholas Paul who had opened up a gap with an audacious early move halfway through the three-lap race.

"I felt like I could just get him at the end so I was really happy to still win," the Dutch flyer said.

"For sure the other riders can challenge me. A lot of them can. But for now, I'm on top and it feels good, very good."

Lavreysen moved to 77 points, 18 ahead of Stefan Botticher.

In the women's sprints Emma Hinze won the individual sprint and was runner-up to fellow German Lea Friedrich in the keirin.

Hinze leads Friedrich by 18 points in the standings.

Spain's Sebastian Mora climbed to the top of the men's endurance table with wins in the scratch and elimination races.

The Champions League is a new quick-fire track cycling format aimed at boosting the appeal of the disciplines and providing a platform for the world's top velodrome riders.

There are 36 male and 36 female riders in the Champions League, split between endurance and sprint with equal prize money on offer for individual race winners and the overall champions in the various disciplines.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

Jordanne Whiley: 13-time Grand Slam wheelchair tennis champion announces retirement

Jordanne Whiley, the winner of 13 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic medals, has announced her retirement from wheelchair tennis at the age of 29. Whiley is Britain's most decorated female wheelchair tennis player and became the first British player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed at the US Open in 2015.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chelsea 1-0 Servette: Sam Kerr spares the Blues' blushes with crucial second-half strike to edge Emma Hayes' side a step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea Women edged closer to a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Servette. Sam Kerr's goal in the 67th minute was enough to secure a vital win which leaves them top of Group A, with just a point required from their final two fixtures against Juventus and Wolfsburg to secure their place in the quarter-finals.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Archibald
Daily Mail

Napoli and AC Milan are neck-and-neck in Italy, there's chaos in LaLiga's Champions League chase... but a rampant PSG are dominating Ligue 1: The state of play in Europe's top leagues

Perhaps with a large sigh of relief, the last international break of the year is over. There was plenty on the line in World Cup qualifying, of course, but the pauses on domestic football always seemed to arrive at the worst time. Now, however, it is full steam ahead for...
SOCCER
dbltap.com

Valorant Champions Berlin First Round Matchups

With Valorant Champions approaching, information has been relayed to the public about where the tournament will take place and who will be competing amongst the 12 teams. Fans are already betting on the winners and losers for the first round of matchups of this 12-day period. Valorant Champions Berlin First...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Cycling#Uci#Lithuania#Dutchman#German#The Champions League
The Ringer

Champions League Does It Again

Musa and Ryan round up another breathless week of Champions League games beginning with Manchester City’s statement win over PSG, which sees them top of Group A. Then there’s the rest of Wednesday’s action, Dortmund’s nightmare in Lisbon, Milan’s late winner, Thiago’s wonderful goal, and Ajax securing top spot. In Part 2, it’s on to Tuesday night, with Manchester United doing Manchester United things, a six-goal thriller between Young Boys and Atalanta, Chelsea’s dismissal of Juventus, and more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Italian boxer Testa comes out as gay after Olympic success

ROME, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Irma Testa has come out as gay, saying her success at the Tokyo Games earlier this year gave her the strength to make her sexual orientation public. The 23-year-old boxer won bronze in the women's featherweight category at Tokyo 2020....
SOCIETY
ESPN

Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 13. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
UEFA
The Independent

Jason Kenny excited by potential of Champions League to grow track cycling

Olympic champion Jason Kenny hopes the new UCIChampions League can give track cycling a shake-up and introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.The inaugural season of the new TV-friendly competition that organisers hope can do for track cycling what Twenty20 did for cricket will continue on Saturday in Panevezys, Lithuania, before heading to London for two legs next weekend.Kenny, who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian by winning his seventh gold in Tokyo will be behind a microphone rather than on a bike as he enjoys a post-Games break, but is looking forward to some first-hand experience of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
d1softballnews.com

Champions League, the results of Wednesday and the qualifiers

Triple whistle for Wednesday’s matches Champions League. The fifth round of the group stage of the highest European competition therefore ends. For the Italians it is a very positive evening: Inter arithmetically qualify for the round of 16, while Milan get three points in the final in Madrid, keeping the races in second and third place alive.
UEFA
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
SOCCER
d1softballnews.com

Champions League, teams qualified for the round of 16 and the situation of the groups | News

With one round to go, the situation group by group: the last matches in two weeks. There are only ninety minutes left at the end of the rounds of Champions League, a last round that will be decisive for the five teams that have not yet taken the pass for the round of 16, eleven those already qualified. The Italians: Juventus and Inter I’m in the round of 16 and first place will be played, theAtalanta holds its own destiny while the Milan after the feat of Madrid will have to win and see the result of Porto. Among the big out of Dortmund, Barcelona is also in danger of being excluded.
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy