Most Experts Are Picking San Francisco to Beat Minnesota

Earlier this season, I wrote an article for PurplePTSD.com that stated, satirically, that as a blogger I needed to master the art of clickbait. I suggested a series of nearly-to-completely ludicrous headlines that might raise my visibility among readers, clickers, and search engines everywhere—and even used one of them as the actual headline for the article: “Aaron Rodgers Coming to Minnesota”. I suggested then that the Rodgers headline was a natural for Packers Week – which is now upon us in full force. Using that headline, the article became the greatest (and, quite possibly only) hit of my blogging career to date. Nothing whips up the public in these parts like any kind of fuel poured on the fire of the Vikings-Packers rivalry. That article went “viral” within 6 hours, and boosted my readership by roughly twenty times what one of my regular columns would garner.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO