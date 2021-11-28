ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

River of Lights kicks off with successful opening weekend

By Jessica Garate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv21j_0d8EG8LA00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicked off a beloved Albuquerque holiday tradition as the gates opened at the ABQ Botanic Garden for the River of Lights. The opening was sold out with a record-breaking 6,400 people.

Story continues below

It is just a beautiful calm night to come see more than 600 displays scattered throughout the garden. Saturday night, Mayor Tim Keller flipped the switch, turning on millions of lights.

The River of Lights started small back in 1997 as a fundraiser for the BioPark. It has now grown to have hundreds of unique displays that were all created and built at the park.

As people stroll through the garden, one-of-a-kind treats are available. The executive chef has come up with some unique creations like chocolate chip waffle sandwiches and giant pretzels.

“It’s amazing to see the crowds back out and we’re so excited to welcome everybody back. I think this year has taught us that family and these traditions are so important and we’re so grateful to be one of those traditions for New Mexico,” said Event Director Taylor Pelligrini.

There are more than 200 miles of twinkle lights scattered throughout the garden and crews use more than 100,000 zip-ties each year. Families KRQE spoke to Saturday have made this a yearly tradition, and they’re thankful it has fully returned since the pandemic started.

“We are really happy to be here. We brought our mother-in-law to show her something special about New Mexico,” said Sandra Soltero.

Organizers say the River of Lights was at half-capacity on Sunday night and there is still ticket availability throughout the week. Tickets need to be purchased online. They are timed tickets and only 1,600 people will be allowed in each hour. The River of Lights runs through December 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Tree lighting kicks off series of Nob Hill holiday events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill celebrated the start of the holiday season with a night of music, good cheer and the lighting of the Nob Hill Christmas tree. Thursday’s gathering kicked off a series of events including the Twinkle Light Parade this coming Saturday. It’s followed later in the month by two Nob Hill shop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tumbleweed snowman ushers in the holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s favorite snowman is helping usher in the holiday season. The snowman made his debut along the Big-I Tuesday morning. The snowman this year comes in at about 12 feet tall and six feet wide. The snowman is completely made out of recycled material including, of course, tumbleweeds. However, this year proved […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo to get new school

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A first-of-its-kind school for New Mexico is being built in Alamogordo. The state-of-the-art design makes natural light a big focus as well as some unique classroom concepts to allow for more intimate settings. “Students need to experience learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore, “Classrooms with seats and rows…we know from research […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers repair broken stalagmite at Carlsbad Caverns

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers helped repair a stalagmite at Carlsbad Caverns that had fallen. The stalagmite in Slaughter Canyon Cave was broken into three pieces. Earlier attempts to repair it failed. This time, they used a clamp specifically designed to minimize damage to the stalagmite’s surface while they drilled the holes for new pins which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe proposing hiring and retention bonuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is proposing employee hiring and retention bonuses. The city manager is asking for current employees to get a $2,000 retention bonus. New employees would get $1,000. City council will determine the proposal next Wednesday. They’re looking to hire about 200 people for various positions from cops […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Personal-use fuelwood permits to expire on Dec. 31

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people fuelwood permits are set to expire at the end of the month. If you still need one, a $20 permit good for up to ten cords is still available on their website. They also offer $10 permits to cut your own Christmas tree. Fuelwood […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shines light on neglected historic Santa Fe cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are accusing a marble shop of using a historic cemetery next door as a dumping ground, it was first brought to light by a YouTuber. However, the business owner tells a much different story about who’s trashing the graveyard near downtown Santa Fe. Tombstones dating all the way back to […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twinkle Lights#Weather#The River Of Lights#Biopark
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare kicks off Operation Silent Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is asking for your help supporting shelter animals this holiday season. The department is asking for cat and dog toys as well as beds, and blankets. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. at Animal Welfare Shelters and local businesses.  For a listing of drop-off locations, go to www.cabq.gov/pets. Community members […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ancient juniper trees illegally cut in New Mexico monument

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several dozen ancient alligator juniper trees have been illegally cut down at El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico and authorities with the National Park Service are trying to find out who’s responsible. Known for their unique furrowed bark, alligator junipers grow very slowly. A seed can take up to 18 months […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Edgewood Walmart closed again due to building code issues

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – After being open for just two days following a devastating fire in November, the Edgewood Walmart has closed again. The state fire marshal says it’s just not safe. Business resumed on Saturday but by Monday afternoon, the doors were closed yet again causing an ongoing burden to the people who live in […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. holding COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Bernalillo County Fire Department is collaborating with Vida Pharmacy to offer first and second doses. They will also be giving boosters. It’s happening on Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 Fourth St. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City bus hits pedestrian at Carlisle and Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a city bus on Wednesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the incident happened on Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. and the pedestrian was transported to UNM Hospital. APD reported that northbound Carlisle at Menaul was closed as authorities investigated the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Adele announces Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele announced on her website she is doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It is called Weekends with Adele and will run from Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, to April 16, 2022. According to the website, presale tickets will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

How far behind are New Mexico’s schoolchildren?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost two years into the pandemic, the state is still trying to grasp how much the closures and remote learning set New Mexico’s kids back. KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Gabrielle Burkhart spoke with parents, teachers, and the New Mexico Public Education Department to find out how far behind the state’s schoolchildren […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bandelier National Monument seeking tips on latest poaching cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Park rangers at Bandelier National Monument are looking for the person or people responsible for poaching two animals over the weekend. “The national park inside Bandelier National Monument, we don’t allow hunting,” Chief Ranger Dennis Milligan explained. But, over the weekend, U.S. park rangers said they found an elk killed illegally near […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy