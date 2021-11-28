ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Revealed How Much of Show is Based on Real-Life Events

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
Prior to the premiere of her series FBI, Missy Peregrym revealed just how much of the crime drama television series is based on real-life events.

While chatting with Variety in 2018, The FBI cast member shared how much of the show is ripped from real-life events of New York City. “New York is one of the highest-targeted places in terms of terrorism just by sheer population and the other attraction of doing something here.”

Peregrym also stated that a lot of the stuff that the FBI cast is dealing with is on a scale that affects the whole country. “We’re discussing topics that could happen anywhere and are happening anywhere. And to a certain degree, it feels like it could happen to you.”

FBI premiered on September 28, 2018. The crime drama series was created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. The show now has four seasons and more than 60 episodes. Starring along with Missy Peregrym on FBI is Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Connie Nielsen, and Sela Ward.

Missy Peregrym Opens Up About Her ‘FBI’ Character Maggie

During her interview with Variety, Missy Peregrym spoke about her FBI character Maggie. “For Maggie, she had a tragedy that happened in her past that she hasn’t really dealt with,” Peregrym stated. The actress further noted that her character buried herself in her work and puts everything has into something good.

“[She is] pushing down the stuff she hasn’t dealt with,” Peregrym continued. The actress also admitted that she doesn’t know when her FBI character is actually going to snap because she can’t do her job if she’s always affected by her past.

The FBI star then explained that when it comes to Maggie’s situation, there needs to be a certain level of empathy. But the character can’t be crying with every victim that’s going through a tough time. “Because you’re taking that moment from the actual victim. And you need to be strong for them.”

Peregrym goes on to share that she wants to show the “line” and “balance” in her FBI character. “Sometimes she is having trouble holding it together. There’s no way you can work this stuff and not be affected.”

When asked about Maggie’s partner OA and if he is someone that the character can lean on, Peregrym said the duo are together all the time and “stuff” is going to sneak out.

“There are uncomfortable conversations or moments that you’re going to really get to know both of them in the heat of the moment.”

In regards to the importance of balance on topics by having the FBI characters succeed, Peregrym added that everyone knows the stuff already. They also see the headlines and understand the fears. They relate to this happening to them or their loved ones. “Nobody wants to have a show that’s just a horror show.”

