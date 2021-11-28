Michigan beats Ohio State, first time since 2011

ANN ARBOR — With a Big Ten championship appearance and rivalry bragging rights on the line, Michigan delivered.

Coming in as the underdog, the No. 6 Wolverines handed No. 2 Ohio State its second loss of the season with a 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten).

The Wolverines snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes and won its first game against Ohio State since 2011. It also marks the first time Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh defeated Ohio State during his coaching tenure.

“My favorite saying of all time is where there's a will, there's a way. And the will was very strong with our team,” Harbaugh said. “The way it feels now just feels like the beginning.”

The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) are co-owners of the Big Ten East title (with Ohio State) for the second time in history. With the win, Michigan advances to the Big Ten championship game, which began in 2011, for the first time in program history.

“As soon as I took the knee, watching the rest of our teammates, we sat on the field. And watching the snow fall down as the rest of the crowd rushed onto the field, it was truly a surreal moment,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “It's something that we've dreamed of.”

What happened

Michigan led 14-13 over Ohio State at the end of the first half. Ohio State received the kick off to begin the third quarter, but failed to score on its opening drive.

The Wolverines responded with two rushing touchdowns by Hassan Haskins. He ran for scores of 13 and one yard to widen Michigan’s lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

“I went out there with determination of winning,” Haskins said about his mindset.

The Buckeyes covered 82 yards on 17 plays to begin the fourth quarter at Michigan’s 15-yard line. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud completed a 10-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 4th-and-4 for a first down.

TreVeyon Henderson followed two plays later with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-27 at 4:45 in the fourth quarter. Michigan responded on its next possession with a five-play scoring drive in which Haskins rushed for a 4-yard score.

Michigan did the most damage on the ground. The Wolverines rushed for 297 yards, with Haskins leading the way. The senior running back rushed for 169 yards on 28 carries and five touchdowns.

Blake Corum rushed for 87 yards on six carries, and AJ Henning ran for 14 yards on one carry for a touchdown for the Wolverines. Cade McNamara completed 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and one interception.

“I feel awful. I just got done talking to the team,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “When you work this game, 365 days out of the year, and you come up short, it’s a failure and it hurts a lot. I think we didn’t run the ball very well on offense and hurt ourselves with penalties; and then we didn’t stop the run on the other side of the ball.”

Stroud completed 34 of 49 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns. Smith-Njigba led the receivers with 11 receptions and 127 yards. Henderson (five receptions for 54 yards) and Garrett Wilson (10 receptions for 119 yards) each caught a touchdown pass.

“When you take care of the football, you give yourself a chance. When you play clean, don’t have penalties, you give yourself a chance. When you run the ball and stop the run, you give yourself a chance. Not all those things happened today,” Day said.

It was over when

With 9:14 left to play in the fourth quarter, Haskins rushed for a 2-yard score. The touchdown made it a two-score (35-20) lead for Michigan.

Henderson brought the Buckeyes to within a one-score deficit on a 10-yard TD pass from Stroud. But Michigan responded with a 4-yard rushing TD from Haskins.

Game MVP

Haskins’ five rushing touchdowns tied Michigan’s program record for most in a game, as he had five of the Wolverines’ six scores. He is now tied with Ron Johnson (Wisconsin, Nov. 16, 1968) for most rushing touchdowns in a game.

“It's an amazing feeling. I want to thank every single one of my lineman today. They played with their hearts out. I thank them. I bow my head for that,” Haskins said. “But this whole feeling is amazing and it's a blessing. We're gonna keep it going.”

Haskins is tied for second most in Wolverine program history for the single season rushing touchdown record. His 18 on the season is tied with Anthony Thomas and Chris Perry.

Statically speaking

■ 62.5 percent (5-for-8): Michigan’s third down conversion percentage against Ohio State. Haskins converted four of the Wolverines’ five third-down conversions on runs of 16, 2, 17, and 8 yards.

The other third-down conversion was an 11-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson from McNamara.

■ 297: The Wolverines’ total rushing yards against the Buckeyes’ defense. Ohio State entered Saturday’s game allowing an average of 102.3 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes ranked 11th nationally among NCAA Division I programs.

■ 3: The number of times Aidan Hutchinson sacked Stroud on Saturday. His three sacks match a career-best. Hutchinson now holds Michigan’s single season sack record with 13.