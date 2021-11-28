ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Greater Topeka Partnership lights Christmas Tree to begin the holidays downtown

By Keith Horinek
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership, in cooperation with Evergy Plaza held a ceremony for the lighting of downtown Topeka’s new, two-story Christmas tree on Saturday.

Rhiannon Friedman, president of DTI, and John Knight, with Evergy Plaza, lit the tree to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season to Kansas Avenue.

