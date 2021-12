The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed OLB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID list. The team announced the news just moments ago. It’s yet another blow to a reeling Pittsburgh Steelers team, one that’s allowed 40+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 1989. Watt returned on Sunday against the Bengals after missing Week 11 due to hip and knee injuries. Though it’s possible he gains clearance to return for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, odds are good he’ll miss the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ray-Ray McCloud failed to be cleared in time after being placed on the COVID list on Mondays.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO