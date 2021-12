Julianna Pena is confident her bantamweight title fight booking with Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 will take place, but the two-division UFC champ certainly has tested her patience. Pena said Nunes agreed to fight her all the way back in 2016 after UFC 200, when she beat Cat Zingano and Nunes submitted Miesha Tate to capture the bantamweight crown. Since then, she said Nunes has gone out of her way to avoid a showdown.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO