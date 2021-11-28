ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell's aide quits her embattled charity Fashion For Relief as it faces misconduct inquiry

By Adam Luck
 5 days ago

One of Naomi Campbell’s key aides at her embattled fashion charity has dramatically quit, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

News of the departure of heiress Veronica Chou emerged just hours after the Charity Commission announced that it had launched a formal probe into possible ‘misconduct’ at Fashion For Relief.

The Mail on Sunday exposed troubling questions about the charity this year when official accounts showed that during a 15-month period it lavished more than £1.6 million on a glittering gala in Cannes, but gave just £5,000 to good causes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om1rG_0d8EDzUR00
Trustees: Veronica Chou helped to run Fashion For Relief with model Naomi Campbell. It is now being investigated

In a move deeply embarrassing to Ms Campbell, the Charity Commission said it would look into payments made by Fashion For Relief to its three trustees – the 51-year-old supermodel, London socialite and lawyer Bianka Hellmich and Ms Chou, the heiress to a £2 billion Hong Kong textile fortune.

In a statement last night, Fashion For Relief said it was ‘fully co-operating’ with the Charity Commission, adding: ‘Any suggestion of wrong-doing or misconduct on the part of the trustees is untrue and denied.’

The investigation comes just two months after Ms Campbell, who is worth a reported £45 million, was appointed global ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

Charity Commission forensic accountants will examine Fashion For Relief’s 2018-19 accounts, which show Ms Hellmich was paid £77,000 for her trustee role. Accounts for the previous year showed £107,000 had been paid in ‘trustee fees’.

The probe will also ask why the charity has failed to file statutory annual accounts on time. Its 2020 filing is more than 180 days late.

Ms Chou, 36, was listed among Fashion For Relief’s trustees on Thursday when the Charity Commission announced its probe, but her name had been removed by Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCsgu_0d8EDzUR00
Mad hatter: Fashion For Relief is facing a statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission, which will look at possible misconduct and mismanagement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bc0l_0d8EDzUR00
Charity founder: The charity watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Naomi Campbell’s fashion charity over concerns about its management and finances, it emerged last night

Her 2012 wedding to Russian businessman Evgeny Klyucharev was attended by 1,500 people, including the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice, and she was a regular fixture in society columns until 2017 when lurid claims about her marriage were made in a London court.

The couple had accused their chauffeur of stealing a £167,000 diamond ring. However, after he insisted he was given it to sell ‘to pay for prostitutes and drugs’ for Mr Klyucharev, they dropped the charges.

Court papers obtained by the MoS reveal diamond dealer Illuminex is suing Ms Chou for fraud. It had bought the ring, but was forced to return it after the alleged theft went to court.

Cosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth Will Only Pick Up the Phone for Two People

Considering that her life mostly consists of frolicking with a fleet of corgis, moving from one castle to another, and being literal Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth isn’t typically the most relatable. Until now—because apparently, Her Majesty isn’t down to talk to people on the phone, which I think we can all get on board with.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement. The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

