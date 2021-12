FARGO -- UND hosting UMD inside the Ralph Friday, with the Bulldogs handing North Dakota its first NCHC loss, scoring 4 unanswered goals. The two are back at it Saturday. Northern Cass and Kenmare matching up in the Class B volleyball semifinals. The Jaguars got up two sets to none but Kenmare showing fight and the Honkers taking the next two sets to force a fifth set. The Jags pulling it out 15-11 in the final frame to win 3-2 and advance to the state title match. Northern Cass will face Linton/HMB who defeated Thompson in straight sets in the other Class B semifinal matchup.

FARGO, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO