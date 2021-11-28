ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence - sources

By Reuters
KHARTOUM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sudans's sovereign council has appointed a new director of the general intelligence service, official sources told Reuters on Saturday.

He is Ahmed Mufaddal, formerly deputy director.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

