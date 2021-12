Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.

