ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Javier Baez, Mets reportedly 'apart on price' in contract negotiations

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXSzc_0d8EBceE00
Will Javier Baez re-sign with the Mets? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn’t end with the club’s agreement with Eduardo Escobar on Friday, yet Baez and the Mets are still “apart on price” in contract talks, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. With Starling Marte and Mark Canha also joining the roster, it would seem as though the Mets are already bolstering the lineup in the event that Baez doesn’t return, and their current focus on pitching upgrades could at least temporarily put an end to their efforts to land Baez or any other position players.

Timing could be an issue with Baez, as there has been speculation that he would prefer to get his next contract finalized before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. (Martino is among those who believes Baez will indeed sign prior to that date.) If the gap between Baez and the Mets is too large to overcome in the next few days, that could open the door for one of the other teams known to be interested in the shortstop’s services. The Tigers and Red Sox have been linked to Baez, with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees somewhat more speculatively attached to Baez via their interest in the shortstop market as a whole.

More on other free-agent situations around baseball….

  • Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said earlier this month that his club had interest in re-signing Tommy Pham, and The Athletic’s Dennis Lin writes that the Padres are indeed still considering Pham for their left field vacancy. After subpar performances in his first two years in San Diego, Pham wouldn’t be too expensive, which Lin notes is still a consideration for a team trying to manage its payroll under the luxury-tax threshold if possible. Saturday’s trade of Adam Frazier to the Mariners cleared some projected salary off the books, and if the Padres do succeed in unloading Wil Myers and/or Eric Hosmer’s contracts, that will ease an even more substantial amount of the financial burden from Preller’s maneuverings.
  • Speaking of the Mariners, the Frazier trade represents Seattle’s first big strike of the offseason, but the club has been rumored in connection with multiple prominent free agents. Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer and other reporters that the Mariners currently offers on the table to two free agents, with Dipoto noting that one of the two players is “notable.” Reading between the lines, it would seem as if Dipoto was implying that one of the two offers was a significant multiyear pact, while the other offer may have been a shorter-term, less-expensive deal.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers sign All-Star SS Marcus Semien to seven-year, $175M deal

The Rangers have made the first major strike of the offseason shortstop market, agreeing with Marcus Semien on a seven-year, $175M contract. FanSided’s Robert Murray was the first to report that the two sides were close to a deal, with MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reporting the contract length, the fact that the deal had been reached and the dollar figure. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale also adds that the deal doesn’t contain any opt-out clauses or no-trade protection. Semien is represented by the Boras Corporation.
BASEBALL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets close to signing Max Scherzer?

The Mets are nearing a multi-year contract with Max Scherzer, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi writes (Twitter link). Based on multiple reports from earlier Sunday night, Scherzer may be on the verge of signing the largest average annual value contract in baseball history. SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier Sunday night that the Mets were prepared to go beyond $40 million in annual salary, and in Martino’s latest tweet, he writes that New York is offering Scherzer $42 million over either three or four years. Scherzer is represented by the Boras Corporation.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Wil Myers
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mariners#Sny#Tigers#Red Sox#Padres#Athletic
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets lose another key pitcher to Angels in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the first big moves in MLB free agency, signing former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal. They followed that up with another raid of the Mets on Monday. According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the Halos reached an agreement on...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy