Javier Baez, Mets reportedly 'apart on price' in contract negotiations

Will Javier Baez re-sign with the Mets? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn’t end with the club’s agreement with Eduardo Escobar on Friday, yet Baez and the Mets are still “apart on price” in contract talks, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. With Starling Marte and Mark Canha also joining the roster, it would seem as though the Mets are already bolstering the lineup in the event that Baez doesn’t return, and their current focus on pitching upgrades could at least temporarily put an end to their efforts to land Baez or any other position players.

Timing could be an issue with Baez, as there has been speculation that he would prefer to get his next contract finalized before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. (Martino is among those who believes Baez will indeed sign prior to that date.) If the gap between Baez and the Mets is too large to overcome in the next few days, that could open the door for one of the other teams known to be interested in the shortstop’s services. The Tigers and Red Sox have been linked to Baez, with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees somewhat more speculatively attached to Baez via their interest in the shortstop market as a whole.

More on other free-agent situations around baseball….