Police seize pounds of drugs, thousands in cash from Mukilteo man

Lynnwood drug bust (Lynnwood Police Department)

A North Sound police officer made an unexpected drug bust after coming in contact with a man suspected of possessing stolen property, the Lynnwood Police Department said Saturday.

The suspect, a 54-year-old Mukilteo man, had two pounds of oxycodone, about two pounds of methamphetamine, more than 80 grams of heroin, at least 250 Xanax pills, and nearly $7,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver.

