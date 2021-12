So many people are blessed with more than what they need. Before Thanksgiving many stockings were already hung, and while driving down any Chilton County road, a passerby can see that Christmas trees already adorning the fronts of homes. Many in the local community have a wonderful advantage of not needing or wanting anything during the holidays because it has already been provided. Recently, Laurin Tillery, age 21, of Jemison and her family had a large donation of family furniture and items given to them, and they want to use the opportunity to give back to people in Chilton County and surrounding areas.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO