MANTECA (CBS13) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two big rigs on a Manteca highway Thursday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a chain of collisions shut down eastbound Highway 120 near Union Road for several hours. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. and all lanes reponed at around 3:42 p.m. The CHP said one big rig rear-ended a second big rig, causing the second one to rear-end a third vehicle. In total, three people suffered injuries — one with major injuries and two with minor. The lengthy road closure was due to hazardous material falling into the roadway. The CHP said it appears the material was likely gasoline or fluids spilled during the collisions.

MANTECA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO