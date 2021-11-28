Wisconsin senators ask outsiders not to exploit parade attack 'for their own political purposes'

Both senators from Wisconsin issued a joint statement on Saturday urging those considering exploiting the past weekend's deadly parade attack “for their own political purposes” to “cease and desist.”

“It has come to our attention that outside individuals or groups may attempt to exploit the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in Waukesha for their own political purposes,” Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (R) said in a joint statement.

“As the U.S. Senators representing Wisconsin, one from each political party, we are asking anyone considering such action to cease and desist,” they added.

The joint statement from the two is a rare one. It was not immediately clear to whom their words might be directed.

This comes after a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., turned deadly last weekend when an SUV drove into the gathering, killing six people — the latest of whom, an 8-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies troupe were also killed in the attack.

A suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, has been charged in connection to the violent incident. Brooks faces multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The senators mentioned that local officials’ “top priority is to begin the healing process within Waukesha by providing comfort and support to surviving family members of the deceased, and those injured both in body and spirit.”

“They must also conduct a thorough investigation and afford the accused full due process. These will not be easy tasks, and will be made even more difficult if conducted within a politically charged atmosphere,” they added.

“We ask everyone to demonstrate their interest and concern by praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community of Waukesha,” the two senators said.

