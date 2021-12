It was nice to see Evan Mobley back over the weekend in the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ win over the Orlando Magic. No, beating the Magic does not qualify as a quality win, but the Cavaliers did get the job done. After how they were finding a way to be competitive in their games leading into that, often very shorthanded, even in five straight games they lost prior to that one, it was meaningful for the team to get back in the win column.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO