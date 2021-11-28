ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Should Mass Effect Fans Be Worried Following Disappointing Dragon Age 4 Update?

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould Mass Effect fans be worried about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5 -- following the latest Dragon Age 4 update. Much like Anthem was before it, the development of Dragon Age has been in development hell. The next installment in the award-winning series has been...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

A Mass Effect TV Show Might Happen At Amazon

According to a report from Deadline, Amazon Studios is "nearing a deal" to make a TV series based on BioWare's popular Mass Effect series. That is all the report had to say, so it's very early days, it seems. Nothing is confirmed at this stage. Amazon has been investing in...
TV SERIES
ab-gaming.com

Mass Effect Remaster Seen with Game Pass Ident

The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be coming to Xbox Game Pass. That is, if this report by Polish site, XGP.pl, is anything to go by. The report shows BioWare’s remastered trilogy found in the Microsoft/Xbox storefront. Complete with a “Game Pass” badge. A game will only have this badge...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dragon Age 4 Loses Senior Creative Director

Dragon Age senior creative director Matt Goldman has left BioWare. GM Gary McKay informed staff of Goldman's departure in an email obtained by Kotaku. In the message, McKay said, "We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today." McKay added that BioWare remains committed to making...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Age 4#Anthem#Andromeda
ComicBook

Mass Effect TV Series Nearing Development at Amazon

A Mass Effect TV series is coming from Amazon. It's been revealed that the company is nearing a deal to develop an adaption of the award-winning sci-fi RPG series from BioWare and EA. Unfortunately, details on the adaptation are scarce, but according to Amazon, it's invested in investing in the fantasy genre. How much this deal costs or when fans of the series will see its fruit remains a mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
cartermatt.com

A Mass Effect series may be happening; what should the story be?

We may not be Commander Shepard, but this is our favorite news on the Citadel. (Be forewarned: This is written by a major Mass Effect fan and there will be references to the games throughout!) According to a report from Deadline, Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Age 4 Loses Another Major Developer

The development team at BioWare has lost another major studio member that was working on Dragon Age 4. Late in 2020, a number of key figures at BioWare, notably including Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah, announced that they would be departing from the company. The move was one that made some fans a bit nervous about the status of Dragon Age 4, which has openly been in the works for years. Now, nearly a full year after those absences, one of the directors of the upcoming Dragon Age installment has also now left BioWare.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Mass Effect TV show release date?

Mass Effect TV show could be coming soon to Amazon Prime. Details are slim, but the Mass Effect TV show would likely adapt the story of Commander Shepard and the crew of the SSV Normandy. Fans are unsurprisingly clamoring to see their favorite characters adapted for the small screen – but when would the Mass Effect TV show release date be?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

Why Avengers Fans Are Still Disappointed With Spider-Man

"Marvel's Avengers" promised to be an ambitious project combining Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the kind of epic third-person action gameplay that fans wouldn't soon forget. It's gotten off to a rocky start, however. Following the disappointment from fans after a huge delay moved the game's release back nearly four months, "Marvel's Avengers" caused another uproar when PlayStation announced on its blog that Spider-Man would be coming to the game as a PlayStation exclusive. This most likely had something to do with the tense relationship between Marvel and Sony over the ownership of the character. Sony's own "Spider-Man" games are also exclusive to its console after all, but the decision left many Xbox and PC users feeling understandably burned that they wouldn't get a chance to play as everyone's favorite web-slinger.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

If Amazon make a Mass Effect TV show, Liara should be the main character

Amazon Studios are "nearing a deal" to develop a TV series based on Mass Effect, according to a recent Deadline report. Excellent stuff. I'm all for it! If Mass Effect were to be adapted into anything, I'd much rather it be a potentially long-running series rather than a film so it has enough time to establish its excellent sci-fi setting. However, we need to talk about what story Amazon could potentially take from the games. To me, it seems likely they'd follow the trilogy, which I reckon is the right move. But I don't think we need to see more of Shepard's side of things, you know? They should put Liara front-and-centre instead.
TV SERIES
SVG

Mass Effect Fans Are Going Wild Over TV News

Without a doubt, the "Mass Effect" series is one of the most beloved and influential collections of games in history. Even if later entries into the series — such as the notorious spin-off "Mass Effect: Andromeda" — went completely wrong, the original "Mass Effect" trilogy has maintained a reputation beyond reproach, a reputation that was celebrated with the "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition," which spoiled fans in the best way possible. The series' continued popularity as gaming heads into the next generation has led to a lot of speculation as to when fans can expect the next "Mass Effect" game, but it seems that demand could manifest itself in another way — namely, a TV show.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Fans Upset After Long-Awaited Update Leaks and It's Disappointing

GTA Online fans are upset following a new leak that has revealed the long-awaited December update isn't quite what they were expecting. It's been a year since the big Cayo Perico Heist update, and typically, in December, GTA Online receives a substantial update, and this year that may still happen, but it doesn't sound like it will. According to a prominent and reliable Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, the next update isn't as big and notable as previous December updates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Titanfall 3 Potentially Teased by Respawn

Titanfall 3 has potentially been teased by developer Respawn Entertainment. Within the past day, the studio that has previously worked on the Titanfall series, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order indicated that it is very much not finished with working on the Titanfall IP. And while no such formal announcement of Titanfall 3 has come about just yet, it sounds like the much-requested game could end up appearing one day.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Insider Leaks Exclusive Game Similar to PS3 Classic

Another upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game has leaked, and according to the report, it's reminiscent of a classic PS3 game from 2010. In fact, from the sounds of it, it may even make some hardcore and nostalgic PlayStation fans a little jealous, as the PS5 could use a game of this ilk. According to not just one report, but a few different reports, Xbox is teaming up with Stoic Studio for an Xbox exclusive, and it's not going to be the type of game you'd expect. You'd expect the pair to make a tactical RPG, because this is what the team -- comprised of former BioWare developers -- has exclusively made up until this point in the form of The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3, three great games that despite failing to generate immense commercial success, racked up several awards and critical acclaim along the way. In other words, they are a talented studio.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy