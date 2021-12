GERMANTOWN, Tenn — Christmas is less than a month away and Saddle Creek wants to kick off the holiday season for families with something special. On Friday, December 3rd at 6pm, there will be a special outdoor screening of the movie The Polar Express in the parking lot next to J.Crew. It doesn't stop there. There will also be train rides and the kids will get a visit from Santa.

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO