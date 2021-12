After two bad losses to begin the week, the Chicago Bulls rebounded with a 123-88 blowout win against the Orlando Magic last night. It was nice to see them take care of business against a team they are expected to beat. The game was tied after the first quarter but then Chicago took control by starting the second on a 16-0 run. They kept up the double digit lead and even got it up to 30 points in the second half. The win snapped the Bulls two game losing streak and now puts them at a record of 13-7. They are 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for first in the East. However, on the second game of a back to back, they face a tough challenger at the United Center. A team which is right behind Chicago in the standings and one, which like the Knicks, will make the Bulls grind out a victory. This is sure setting up to be a fun Saturday night matchup.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO