COLUMBUS, OHIO - Jackson Winters has seen his beloved Michigan Wolverines beat Ohio State twice in his life, but the first time doesn’t really count. The 10-year-old native of Columbus, Ohio was only six months old when UM toppled OSU in 2011, said his father Kyle Winters. So, as a Wolverine in Buckeye territory, there was only one way to celebrate UM’s Nov. 27 win over OSU -- the first real rivalry win of Jackson’s young fandom.

