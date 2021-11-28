ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

One dead in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

By James Wesser
 5 days ago

CAERNARVON TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old from Mohnton, Pa. was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on the 2100 block of Main Street around 8 am Saturday in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County.

According to a police report, the operator of the motorcycle was driving in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed. The operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway. The bike’s front end struck a mailbox. After this initial impact, the motorcycle continued where the operator struck a utility pole. The bike traveled an additional 100 feet on the grass where it came to a stop in a bush.

The operator suffered fatal injuries and was deceased on the scene.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

