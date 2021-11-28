ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What is Advent? And what are its traditions around the world?

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWreaths, candles and calendars. These are sure signs of Advent for many Christian groups around the world. But what is Advent exactly?. The word Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means an arrival or visit. Advent is the beginning of the spiritual year for these churches, and it’s...

localnews8.com

Comments / 21

Related
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Daily Beast

Did Archaeologists Just Find Evidence of Hanukkah Stories?

This week marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the “festival of lights.” The holiday commemorates an event during the Maccabean revolt in the second century BCE, when the candelabrum in the Jerusalem Temple miraculously burned for eight days despite only having enough oil for one. But Hanukkah isn’t just about energy efficiency; broadly speaking it celebrates the successful struggle for Jewish independence. Now archaeologists have unearthed the charred remains of a fort destroyed by Jewish rebels more that 2,000 years ago and claim that it offers evidence of the Hanukkah-related rebellion.
RELIGION
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
Real Simple

Holiday Traditions From Around the World to Inspire Your Next Celebration

My family hasn't lived in Germany for nearly two centuries, but we're still celebrating St. Nicholas Day every December 6, with stockings filled with candy and small gifts—the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. And odds are, your holiday season may include a family tradition or two that's been passed...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Orthodox Churches#Advent#Nativity Fast#Christian#Latin#German#Austrians#Salzburg Cathedral
lascrucesbulletin.com

America’s Christmas and winter holiday traditions come from around the world

Here is a bit of history and/or folklore explaining some of the great mysteries surrounding holiday traditions. Santa Claus comes from Holland. Father Christmas is based on a real person, St. Nicholas, a Christian leader from Myra (in modern-day Turkey) in the fourth century AD. He wanted to give money to poor people without them knowing it was from him, so, one day, he climbed on the roof of a house and dropped a purse full of money down the chimney. (Another legend says one such purse landed in a sock hung by the fireplace to dry, and so was born the Christmas stocking.) Cartoonist Thomas Nast drew Santa Claus for Harper’s Weekly in 1862 as a small elf-like figure who supported the Union in the Civil War. Nast continued to draw Santa for 30 years, putting him first in a tan coat and then changing it to red. Starting in 1931, Coca Cola magazine ads illustrated by Michigan native Haddon Sundblom showed Santa as a kind, jolly figure in a red suit – the Santa we still see today. Sundblom was inspired by Clement Moore’s 1822 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” according to www.coca-colacompany.com.
FESTIVAL
fox26houston.com

Thanksgiving: What the US holiday looks like around the world

The story of the Wampanoag Tribe and pilgrims is uniquely American, but Thanksgiving celebrations are far from it. Whether they take place in late November or earlier in the year, many countries recognize Thanksgiving as a holiday. Many of them trace their origins directly to an influence of American culture....
FESTIVAL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What Twin Cities chefs from around the world are cooking for Thanksgiving

In many Minnesota households this Thanksgiving, the main meal is all about turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes — or Venezuelan hallacas, Mexican mole, Indian bread pudding and Jamaican jerk-spiced turkey. Six Twin Cities chefs who hail from around the globe tell us, in their own words, what's on their Thanksgiving tables.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Mexico City
24/7 Wall St.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Grave Danger

The stated mission of UNESCO seeks to “encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.” World heritage sites include places as divergent as the pyramids of Egypt, the Serengeti in East Africa, rainforests in Madagascar, the Baroque cathedrals of Latin America, […]
AFGHANISTAN
Reuters

Maronites in Cyprus hope Pope can help save their culture

KORMAKITIS, Cyprus, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As day breaks over a tiny hamlet in north-west Cyprus, some 20 people in an ancient Church observe a morning liturgy in an even more ancient language. For centuries, this small community of Maronites have retained a distinct identity rooted in their Catholic faith.
RELIGION
The Independent

Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

Pope Francis’ trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders and the disconnect between Francis’ Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year — a 38% increase in the first 10 months compared to all of last year — that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise...
POLITICS
Discover Mag

7 Groundbreaking Ancient Civilizations That Influence Us Today

The Mohenjo-daro archaeological site in Pakistan's Sindh province. (Credit: TripDeeDee Photo/Shutterstock) Around 12,000 years ago, humans hunkered down. Though they had previously traversed the planet to forage for food, people made the decision to devote themselves to agriculture and spent their days planting seeds, picking produce and amassing the world’s first food surpluses.
AGRICULTURE
Idaho8.com

The baby dragons of Slovenia

Postojna Cave, situated one hour’s drive southwest of Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital, is so vast, it has its own railway. And yet, one of the cave’s main attractions is something at the other end of the size spectrum — and completely unique to Postojna. Baby dragons!. Postojna is, during normal travel...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy