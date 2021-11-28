Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Out Saturday

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena. After Friday’s loss to the Pelicans, the Jazz were left pretty despondent and embarrassed. I mean, I didn’t even give them any “high notes” on Friday because their performance was so bad against a team that came into the night with just four wins to their name on the season. But the Jazz seemed to take all the criticism and bad feelings from Friday night and turn it into motivation in what was probably their best all-around game of the year. The Jazz absolutely rocked the Pelicans, and they never let up.

