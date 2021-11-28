ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse small businesses open doors for Small Business Saturday

By Kade Overton
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- In La Crosse, businesses downtown opened their doors for Small Business Saturday.

Community members took to the streets of La Crosse to shop at local businesses.

Shoppers from out of town even made their way to La Crosse to support them.

“Absolutely, we came specifically down to La Crosse, to take advantage of the downtown to enjoy the historic preservation aspects of it and just the unique spaces as they unfold,” said Caleb Whitney, local shopper.

Other shoppers know how hard it was for some small businesses during the pandemic and wanted to do their part in getting the local economy back on its feet.

“I think the importance of shopping local is to support the local economy and obviously coming out of the pandemic we want to make sure we do our part and shop locally and support local small businesses and particularly a business like deaf here which has a long history here in downtown La Crosse,” said local shopper Josh Forman.

This Shop Small Wisconsin event started today and will run through New Year’s Eve.

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

