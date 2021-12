I’m trying to understand the public outrage over Brian Kelly’s decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU. Help me out here, all you apoplectic college football fans. You had expected what, exactly? That Kelly would be the one coach to say no to gobs of money? That, when his life ended, he’d be buried at Notre Dame Stadium, a playbook in one hand and a shillelagh in the other?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO