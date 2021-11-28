5-year-old Ga. girl is shot to death after another child finds gun

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Charges have been dropped against former Ladue, Missouri, police officer Julia Crews, who shot Ashley Fountain Hall in the back and claimed she mistook her gun for her taser. Hall requested the charges be dropped after the two participated in what's known as a "restorative justice mediation."
The suspicious death of a four-year-old child was initially reported to Opelousas Police on Sunday, November 21; it is now being investigated as a homicide. Opelousas Police Department released Wednesday that after uncovering the initial findings of Raina Richard's autopsy, an arrest was made for her father, Joseph C. Mayon, 36.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that two former police officers and two kidnapped girls were shot died in a car that crashed near the Pennsylvania and Maryland border.Robert Vicosa and Tia Bynum have been on the run with Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, after purportedly abducting …
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
The fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph has gripped the hip hop community, but a local news outlet may have come up with a significant update as authorities investigate. Memphis station WHBQ, obtained photos of two possible suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old father and husband. The station confirmed the validity of the images with three independent law enforcement sources Thursday, Nov. 18.
A 3-year-old girl Texas girl has died after she was allegedly injured by her father, who now is jailed in connection with her death. Elena Rae Joiner died Wednesday, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records. Her cause of death was listed as pending as of Friday morning. On Monday,...
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.
When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On November 29, 2021 at approximately 5:17 p.m., a family dispute occurred inside a home in the 1800 block of McHenry Street that resulted in a brother shooting his sister in her leg. A semi-automatic handgun was subsequently recovered at the scene. Both brother and sister were...
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments
Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors.
“I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
The teenager who opened fire inside Oxford High School in the north of Detroit on Tuesday, killing three students, has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect, a sophomore student at the school in Oxford, Michigan, is believed to have used his father’s gun, purchased just last week in the Black Friday sales. A semi-automatic handgun — a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol — was recovered from him by law enforcement officers. It still contained at least seven more rounds, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Between 15 and 20 rounds had been fired in the school, police...
On Thanksgiving, a five-year-old girl was shot in the chest after her three-year-old cousin bumped against a loaded pistol that had been left resting on a chair, causing it to fire. After her father, Nathaniel, hurried to paramedics with the small girl cradled in his arms after she was shot...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Investigators trying to solve the murder of Warren lifeguard Molly Bish traveled to an Ohio jail in recent months to get a DNA sample from the son of a deceased suspect, sources tell 5 Investigates. Bish's family hopes the evidence will finally bring some closure to the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month.
According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood.
Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player.
In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery.
Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said.
There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said.
Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday could also face charges for their son’s alleged crimes. On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four other students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.
Comments / 0