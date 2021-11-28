Va. Tech holds off UVA to win Commonwealth Cup for second straight year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Virginia Tech’s defense came up big late, forcing a safety late in regulation and kept Virginia’s offense out of the end-zone in the closing seconds to pick up a 29-24 win at Scott Stadium on Saturday.
The Hokies claimed the Commonwealth Cup, awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry game, for the second straight year.
Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown and caught a pass for another for the Cavaliers, who finished the regular season having lost four consecutive games.
Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards and won against UVA for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. The Hokies also achieved bowl eligibility with the victory, the 28th time Tech will play in a bowl game in the last 29 years.
