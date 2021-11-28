ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Va. Tech holds off UVA to win Commonwealth Cup for second straight year

By The Associated Press, Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Virginia Tech’s defense came up big late, forcing a safety late in regulation and kept Virginia’s offense out of the end-zone in the closing seconds to pick up a 29-24 win at Scott Stadium on Saturday.

The Hokies claimed the Commonwealth Cup, awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry game, for the second straight year.

    Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Tech interim head coach J.C. Price leads the team onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday Nov. 27 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    Virginia’s Malachi Fields (86) stiff arms Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale (34) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday Nov. 27 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) rushes for a touchdown in the first half an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday Nov. 27 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Photo: Matthew Atkins/8News
Photo: Matthew Atkins/8News

Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown and caught a pass for another for the Cavaliers, who finished the regular season having lost four consecutive games.

Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards and won against UVA for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. The Hokies also achieved bowl eligibility with the victory, the 28th time Tech will play in a bowl game in the last 29 years.

