Virginia State

Virginia child dies from COVID-19 related syndrome

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 5 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – The Virginia Health Department has reported the first death of a child in the state from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) related to COVID-19.

Fauci speaks on possibility of omicron COVID-19 variant already in US: ‘I would not be surprised’

Health officials said the child was between the age of 10 and 19 years old.

MIS-C causes organs such as a child’s lungs, brain and heart to become inflamed, according to the Virginia Department of Health. However, it is not clear what causes the syndrome in children.

The Health Department said parents should go to the nearest hospital if their child develops any of the following symptoms:

  • Dizziness or lightheadedness
  • Stomach pain
  • Skin rash
  • Diarrhea
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Vomiting

Virginia has reported 111 cases of MIS-C to date.

