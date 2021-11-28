Antony Blinken Calls Omicron Discovery, Transparency by South Africa 'Model for the World'

AMBASSADOR LEONARD: Thanks so much, everybody, for that warm welcome. I just wanted to tell the Secretary that, actually, although yesterday was local staff appreciation day, we saved it for today because we wanted him to be here to celebrate, as well. But you have before you, Mr. Secretary, our U.S. employees, our local employees, our family members, and they’re all dying to hear from you and not from me. So, please, welcome the 71st U.S. Secretary of State – (applause.)

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO