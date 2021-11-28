ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Antony Blinken Calls Omicron Discovery, Transparency by South Africa 'Model for the World'

By Fatma Khaled
 5 days ago
Blinken pointed that the South African government's transparency in sharing news about Omicron "should serve as a model for the...

Washington Post

Biden is right that global democracy is at risk. But the threat isn’t China.

If the Biden administration has a foreign policy doctrine, it’s surely the president’s oft-stated vision that democracies are locked in a must-win historic battle with autocracies. “I predict to you your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake,”Joe Biden intoned in his first news conference as president.
deseret.com

Are the omicron symptoms worse in South Africa?

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has become so dominant in South Africa that cases doubled in a 24-hour period, according to BBC News. As of Wednesday, 8,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported. There were 4,300 cases confirmed Tuesday. Are omicron variant symptoms worse in South Africa?. Salim Abdool Karim,...
Newsbug.info

WHO urges caution as South Africa calls omicron ‘mild’

The World Health Organization is urging caution after two South African health experts, including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about the omicron variant, indicated that symptoms linked to the coronavirus strain have been mild so far. The initial reported infections were among university students, the WHO said, adding...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Pandor emphasized the importance of continued partnership among the United States, the African Union, South Africa, and the other impacted nations in Africa to help vaccinate populations and combat the impacts of COVID-19. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world.
WDIO-TV

Canada bans travel from South Africa after discovery of new variant

The world is confronting a new coronavirus variant, and officials have named it “omicron." As of Friday, Canada bannning entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa after discovery of this new variant. A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern....
cnycentral.com

In Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America's influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. And, nowhere...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at an Innovation Exhibition

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Deji, thank you. Thank you so much. I think that’s the best introduction I’ve ever gotten. (Laughter.) I’m glad it’s being recorded. I want to be able to replay it. Listen, it’s particularly a pleasure for me to be here this afternoon. When I was last in Nigeria...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Nigeria Staff

AMBASSADOR LEONARD: Thanks so much, everybody, for that warm welcome. I just wanted to tell the Secretary that, actually, although yesterday was local staff appreciation day, we saved it for today because we wanted him to be here to celebrate, as well. But you have before you, Mr. Secretary, our U.S. employees, our local employees, our family members, and they’re all dying to hear from you and not from me. So, please, welcome the 71st U.S. Secretary of State – (applause.)
BBC

Antony Blinken: What we've learnt from new US policy on Africa

There's a notable shift to how the US sees and speaks about Africa, if the speech by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is anything to go by. He talked about partnerships and steered clear of the condescending lectures of the past. The declaration by America's chief diplomat that "Africa is the future" signals the continent can no longer be ignored.
