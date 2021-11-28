ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mushila lifts Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary's (Texas) 88-73

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d8Dxgp100

Isaac Mushila recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 88-73 win over St. Mary's (Texas) on Saturday.

Simeon Fryer had 16 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. San Antonio Brinson and Myles Smith each had 10 points.

C.J. Washington and Caleb Jordan each had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine had 13 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Congress passes short-term funding bill to avert shutdown

Washington — Both chambers of Congress on Thursday passed a stopgap measure that will fund federal agencies into mid-February, sending the legislation to President Biden's desk and avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House 221-212. Congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

High school shooting suspect might have had gun during meeting with school officials and parents before violence began, prosecutor says

(CNN) — There is a "strong possibility" the 15-year-old sophomore accused of killing four fellow students this week at a Michigan high school had the gun in his backpack when he met shortly before the shooting with administrators and his parents over his concerning behavior that day, the prosecutor in the case told CNN on Thursday night.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Hill

65M women could lose abortion rights in Supreme Court case

More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Corpus Christi, TX
CBS News

Americans with private health insurance to be reimbursed for at-home COVID-19 tests

Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for at-home tests, President Biden announced Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing. The new measures the president announced at the National Institutes of Health are a part of a new administration strategy to curb the...
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that private businesses and other...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy