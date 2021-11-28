ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Weber leads E. Tennessee St. over Lees-McRae 92-74

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Charlie Weber recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry East Tennessee State to a 92-74 win over Lees-McRae on Saturday.

David Sloan had 15 points for East Tennessee State (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan King added 14 points. Silas Adheke had 10 rebounds.

Justin Nichelson had 16 points for the Division II Bobcats. London England added 14 points. Jaylin Stewart had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU wins over Lees-McRae

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Charlie Weber recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry East Tennessee State to a 92-74 win over Lees-McRae on Saturday. David Sloan had 15 points for East Tennessee State (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan King added 14 points. Silas Adheke had 10 rebounds.
Lees-McRae College sports roundup

Gardner’s double-double rallies Men’s Basketball past host Lenoir-Rhyne, 84-81 HICKORY – Drew Gardner (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Socastee) notched his fifth career double-double with a game-high 18 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while Justin Nichelson (Boynton Beach, Fla./Palm Beach Atlantic) and Jaylin Stewart (Petersburg, Va./Bryant & Stratton) chipped in 17 and 14 points off the bench, respectively, as the Lees-McRae men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit en route to a thrilling 84-81 win over host Lenoir-Rhyne in the non-conference action on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Bucs overcome slow start to down Lees-McRae

Maybe it was the tryptophan from the turkey. Maybe it was playing four games in a six-day span in different states and the long ride home. But whatever it was, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team had to shake off a sloppy start before pulling away late to defeat Lees-McRae 92-74 on Saturday inside Freedom Hall for the program’s 1,400th win.
