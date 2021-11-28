ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

30 crews treating roads in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ineez_0d8DwCDS00

(WKBN) — Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were out treating the roads Saturday night.

As of 7 p.m., more than 30 crews were out treating the roadways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Poland store marks 14 years of Small Business Saturday

Photos posted to ODOT Akron’s twitter showed snow dusting the roads on I-80.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Poland, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
City
Akron, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Traffic
Poland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Mahoning County, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Trumbull County, OH
Traffic
Poland, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot Akron#Trumbull Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 9,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy