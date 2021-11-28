30 crews treating roads in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
(WKBN) — Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were out treating the roads Saturday night.
As of 7 p.m., more than 30 crews were out treating the roadways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
