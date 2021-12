The Brown family has been battling family drama in the latest season of Sister Wives, and the wives are working together to help keep the peace. In a new clip from the Dec. 5 episode, Kody Brown is encouraged to make a s'more for his first wife Meri by his fourth wife Robyn. "Kody made me a s'more," Meri explains in the confessional style interview. "I'm going to tell a secret. I saw Robyn tell him to make it for me, and I'm OK with that because he still made it for me. To me, this is just kind of what it's all about. We're meant to have each other's backs."

