'Why do you like Shah Rukh Khan?'

The story of Hellbound first came to director Yeon Sang-ho in a dream, or perhaps more accurately, a nightmare: Yeon was running away from unknown beings chasing him, and he was scared. “That sense of fear really left a strong impression on me, and I thought I should write something about this,” Yeon, 43, says of inspiration for the first script he wrote, when he was 20. That script would be developed into his 2003 animated short film, The Hell . It would see another iteration, though with a different plot, in the 2019 webtoon Hellbound, which Yeon created with illustrator Choi Gyu-seok. Now, he and Choi have co-written a direct adaptation of that webtoon with a six-episode live-action Korean series, released on Netflix on Nov. 19. The show’s opening sequence, in which a man frantically tries to escape from three monstrous creatures who have appeared to condemn him to hell, plays out much like that decades-old nightmare.

