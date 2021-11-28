ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Why do you like Shah Rukh Khan?'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Why do you like Shah Rukh Khan?" I put the question about the Bollywood superstar to a couple of my friends recently. They were taken aback - it wasn't a question they had ever considered. I hadn't either, but a new book, Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh, made me wonder....

www.bbc.com

CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Elle

Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With a Very Rihanna DM

Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore. Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
hiphollywood.com

Madonna Claps Back At 50 Cent: You’re Just Jealous

Madonna had some time to gather 50 Cent … and now he’s apologizing. On Thursday the iconic singer took to Instagram to fire back at 50 after he mocked a sexy picture she posted. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” the “Material Girl” wrote over a 2003...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmos

Why do we like binge-watching shows?

Looking forward to a Netflix Christmas-movie marathon? Watch out – binge-watching your favourite shows might mean you have poor impulse control, according to a new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry. People have been watching their favourite series on DVD for ages, but binge-watching really burst onto the scene with...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys And Men#Working Women#Stalking#Bollywood#Hindu#Christian#Coca Cola
The Hollywood Reporter

Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony. Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA live-stream the 2020 awards in February this year. “After a...
MOVIES
TIME

The Director of Hellbound and Train to Busan Wants to Emphasize That Korean Entertainment Didn’t Merely Explode Overnight

The story of Hellbound first came to director Yeon Sang-ho in a dream, or perhaps more accurately, a nightmare: Yeon was running away from unknown beings chasing him, and he was scared. “That sense of fear really left a strong impression on me, and I thought I should write something about this,” Yeon, 43, says of inspiration for the first script he wrote, when he was 20. That script would be developed into his 2003 animated short film, The Hell . It would see another iteration, though with a different plot, in the 2019 webtoon Hellbound, which Yeon created with illustrator Choi Gyu-seok. Now, he and Choi have co-written a direct adaptation of that webtoon with a six-episode live-action Korean series, released on Netflix on Nov. 19. The show’s opening sequence, in which a man frantically tries to escape from three monstrous creatures who have appeared to condemn him to hell, plays out much like that decades-old nightmare.
MOVIES

