Middle East

Yemen: The woman saving a crumbling heritage

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child, Harbia Al Himiary would marvel at the architecture of her home country of Yemen. In her own birthplace of Sanaa she admired from an early age the intricate stone carvings that decorated the Old City, a part of the capital inhabited for more than 2,500 years....

americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan Ethiopia Myanmar Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its annual overview of future needs, is projecting a 17% jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022, and is appealing to donors to provide a record $41...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Economy#Sanaa#Un#World Heritage Sites#Islamic
24/7 Wall St.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Grave Danger

The stated mission of UNESCO seeks to “encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.” World heritage sites include places as divergent as the pyramids of Egypt, the Serengeti in East Africa, rainforests in Madagascar, the Baroque cathedrals of Latin America, […]
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Lebanon minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

Lebanon’s information minister is expected to announce his resignation Friday, in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.Minister George Kordahi told local TV stations Al-Jadeed and MTV Thursday night that he intended to step down, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen sparked the crisis. In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, which used to bring in about $240 million a year. Kordahi had refused to resign over the comments made before he assumed his Cabinet post, prolonging...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Lebanese minister behind Saudi remarks rift resigns

Lebanon's information minister, whose criticism of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen caused a major rift with Gulf states, has resigned. George Kordahi said he was doing so in "the interests of my country and my people". Comments he made weeks ago outraged Saudi Arabia, which expelled Lebanon's ambassador and...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Jordanians protest against water-for-energy deal with Israel

AMMAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Several thousand Jordanians protested on Friday against a water-for-energy deal with Israel and the United Emirates, calling on their government to scrap its peace agreement with Israel and saying any normalisation was a humiliating submission. Police were deployed heavily around a downtown area of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia s capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The head of a Beirut-based communications agency had been negotiating to revive a two-year-old contract derailed by the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of dollars. After two days of silence her Saudi client, in an apologetic call, said now is not the time.A business owner who for years exported stationary to the kingdom had to return 20 containers...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
The Independent

Waiting for war: Vigilantes patrol Ethiopia’s capital as conflict intensifies

Shortly after nightfall, a group of eight men gather on a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. All are wearing hi-vis orange vests, some are carrying long sticks. Leading them is Habtamu Reta, a taxi driver who currently spends most nights patrolling his neighbourhood. “We are here to avert attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

UN fears sectarian violence that could 'fracture' Ethiopia

Ethiopia risks descending into sectarian violence and experiencing a chaotic Kabul-style exodus if the year-long conflict spreads to the capital Addis Ababa, the UN aid chief warned. In an interview with AFP, Martin Griffiths expressed deep concern for the stability of a nation of 115 million people composed of more than 80 ethnic groups. Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said the conflict in Ethiopia has sparked perhaps the world's most worrying humanitarian crisis. He warned that a battle in the capital Addis Ababa and increasing communal violence could worsen the situation "exponentially".
AFRICA
The Independent

Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

Gaza's Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, a Hamas official said Tuesday.Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel. Israel's new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

What the Taliban’s youngest fighters tell us about the future of the movement

BAGRAM, Afghanistan — Born a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Esmatullah Omari grew up to despise America. At 12, he was trained by the Taliban to plant roadside bombs. At 16, he was attacking military convoys near Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and the epicenter of America’s longest war.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY

