Pod of Steel: Steelers have a long list of improvements to make. Steelers insiders Ray Fittipaldo and Brian Batko share their lingering thoughts from Sunday’s blowout. Why does that loss feel so atrocious? Can the Steelers get this turned around? Plus, we discuss how COVID-19 and injuries have impacted the team, question the struggling run defense, preview the Ravens game and more.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO