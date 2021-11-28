ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Blackford: Independence offers escape from ‘constant crisis’ at Westminster

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Scotland should choose independence to “escape the constant crisis of Westminster control”, Ian Blackford will say.

The SNP’s leader at Westminster is expected to tell his party conference that the Tory Government is “engulfed in sleaze, cronyism and corruption” and veers from one crisis to another.

Claiming independence is “within our grasp”, Mr Blackford will argue leaving the United Kingdom “is now the pathway to safety and stability”.

In his virtual speech on the third day of the SNP conference, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber will say: “For years now, what we are experiencing is a United Kingdom in constant crisis.

“And it’s a crisis that comes with a real cost.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

“The cost of Tory austerity cuts, the soaring cost of Brexit, the cost of a Westminster Government engulfed in sleaze, cronyism and corruption.

“The cost of having a man like Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

“Those are now the crises of the United Kingdom – and they are the costs we pay for being part of this union.

“Independence is now the pathway to safety and stability – it offers an escape from the constant crisis of Westminster control.

“Built on the solid foundations of our own democratic decisions, independence offers the opportunity to build the post-pandemic future we all wish to see.

“The chance to build a new Scotland that finally takes its natural place amongst the nations of the world.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “This is not the time for divisive constitutional arguments.

“Now, more than ever, people in Scotland want to see the UK and Scottish governments working together to protect lives, jobs and recover from the effects of Covid-19 on our economy and public services.”

